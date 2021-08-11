Lake Erie Crushers Postponed
August 11, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Wednesday night's game between the Lake Erie Crushers and Washington Wild Things at Mercy Health Stadium has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a double header on Thursday evening. The first pitch in game one is scheduled for 5:05 PM.
