Jackals Win Rain-Shortened Contest

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - Arriving back home after taking two of three games from the Washington Wild Things, the New Jersey Jackals took the field at Yogi Berra Stadium against the Tri-City ValleyCats attempting to end a ten game home losing skid.

The night was supposed to feature two seven-inning contests, to make up for an earlier rain-out between the clubs. New Jersey turned to Angelo Baez in game one and the ValleyCats wasted little time in pouncing on the scoreboard. Designated Hitter Denis Phipps and Right Fielder Chris Kwitzer both doubled to begin the game, staking Tri-City to an early 1-0 advantage. Reigning Frontier League Player of the Week Brad Zunica would add a sacrifice-fly to score Kwitzer and make it 2-0 visitors.

After a scoreless bottom of the first and top of the second, the Jackals offense roared to life. Second-baseman Justin Wylie picked up a single, which was followed by Josh Rehwaldt (pictured) blasting a two-run home run to right-center to even the game at 2-2.

The ValleyCats would re-take the lead in the top of the 5th. With the bases loaded and two outs, former Major Leaguer Willy Garcia ripped a long single into the left-centerfield alley, scoring two runs. The Jackals were able to avoid further damage, however, thanks to a base-running blunder. Phipps was erased on the play by a nice relay from Center Fielder Demetrius Moorer to Shortstop Santiago Chirino to Third Baseman Stanley Espinal for the third out, but New Jersey trailed 4-2 headed to the bottom of the fifth.

The Jackals' next rally began with a Dalton Combs RBI single to score Todd Isaacs, followed almost immediately by a Justin Wylie RBI single to tie the game. New Jersey would go in front for good with a double from Espinal and then the knock-out punch was delivered by Moorer, who drove in Wylie and Espinal with a double of his own. The Jackals led 7-4 after five innings.

The home side would add one more run in the bottom of the sixth before the skies once again opened up and drenched Yogi Berra Stadium with rain and lit up the sky with lightning. After a 40 minute rain-delay, the game was ruled official and the Jackals were awarded the win. The night's second game was postponed.

New Jersey now holds a record of (29-35), good for third place in the three-team Northeast Division of the Can-Am Conference. They are five games behind second-place Washington and 7.5 games behind first place Sussex County. The Jackals will attempt to continue their winning streak with a double-header today, August 11th, beginning at 5:05pm. Both games will be seven-innings. Tickets are available online at jackals.com.

