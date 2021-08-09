Wiemer and Warren Promoted; Frelick and Clarke Added to Carolina

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with several affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the promotion of both outfielder Joey Wiemer and catcher/infielder Zavier Warren to High-A Wisconsin, and the assignment of outfielder Sal Frelick and catcher Wes Clarke to the Mudcats from the Arizona Complex League. The Brewers selected Frelick in the first round (15th overall pick) of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. Clarke was selected in the 10th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with eight on the injured list.

In summary:

8/9: OF Sal Frelick transferred to Carolina from ACL Gold.

8/9: C Wes Clarke transferred to Carolina from ACL Blue.

8/9: C/INF Zavier Warren transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

8/9: OF Joey Wiemer transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

