Nick Yorke's Two Home Run Game Gives the Red Sox Series Victory

SALEM, VA - Nick Yorke's late game heroics lead the Red Sox (50-34) to a game six victory. Yorke extends his hitting streak to 18 with a bang to trump the Hillcats (42-41) 5-4.

Unlike most battles this series, Lynchburg would strike first in the bottom of the second. Andres Melendez delivered for his second RBI of the series driving in Gabriel Rodriguez to give the Hillcats a one run advantage.

The Sox responded in the bottom half of the frame with a leadoff double from Nick Northcut who eventually came around to score on an Alex Erro sacrifice fly to deep left field. The Red Sox would take their first lead of the game in the third with Nick Yorke's fifth home run of the season to deep left field.

Scoring would subside for three frames until the bottom of the seventh when the Red Sox struck for a pair. Angel Maita knocked his second double of the season down the right field line scoring Nick Northcut. Jecorrah Arnold followed up Maita with a sacrifice fly on a line shot to center field giving Salem a three-run lead.

The top of the eighth featured trouble for the Red Sox. The Hillcats would plate three runs on a sacrifice fly from Jhonkensy Noel, an RBI single from Johnathan Rodriguez, and Gabriel Rodriguez reaching on an error from Ceddanne Rafaela to tie the gaem at four.

It seemed like the game was destined for extra innings for the Sox once again. Instead, Nick Yorke had different ideas. On a 3-2 pitch Yorke drove a fastball over the wall in left field giving the Red Sox the 5-4 lead which was ultimately the final score.

The Red Sox have a rest day Monday but begin a 12-game road trip starting Tuesday. Salem will travel to Fredericksburg and Lynchburg in that span.

First pitch: 4:05 PM

Time of game: 2:45

Attendance: 1,785

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

