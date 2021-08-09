Viandel Peña Placed on Injured List

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Monday that, retroactive to Sunday, infielder Viandel Peña has been placed on the Fredericksburg injured list.

Peña, 20, is batting .202 with three home runs and 21 runs batted in over 63 games for the FredNats this season. He left Saturday's game in Fayetteville after hitting an RBI single in the fifth inning.

In addition, left-handed pitcher Lucas Knowles has completed his rehab assignment to the FCL Nationals and will remain on the injured list. Knowles, 23, has been on the Fredericksburg injured list since June 18. In nine appearances with the FredNats this season, Knowles is 0-1 with a 5.91 earned run average.

The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a six-game homestand against the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Fredericksburg's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

