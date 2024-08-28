Wichita Repelled in One-Run Loss to Springfield

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge lost 2-1 to the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. Like last night, one side scored early. In this case, Springfield put up both of their runs in the first two innings before holding off the other team the rest of the way.

For the second straight game, R.J. Yeager brought Springfield their first run on a single that dunked down into shallow right field in the top of the first. C.J. Culpepper fought back after the Cardinals loaded the bases by ringing up Chris Rotondo looking to keep the game within one heading into the home half of the initial frame.

Bryan Torres doubled the opposite way into the left field corner to bring around Dakota Harris from first to double the Springfield lead to start the second. Wichita's response happened later on in the home half of the fourth when Aaron Sabato smoked his 10th homer of the season, a solo shot, over the tall wall in right-center to make it a one-run game.

Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, Dalton Shuffield singled to left-center. Pinch-hitter Kyler Fedko pushed another base knock to right field to place the tying run on third base before a lineout to right field ended the game.

Culpepper drew his first Double-A decision, a loss, after giving up the two earned runs on five hits with two walks and a strikeout in the opening two and two-thirds innings.

