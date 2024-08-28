Cardinals Topped by Surge in Series Opener

August 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - Bryan Torres went 3-for-3 and RJ Yeager homered for the second straight game but the Cardinals came up one run short in a 4-3 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Riverfront Stadium. The loss for the Cardinals represented just the third time Springfield has lost back-to-back games since July 1.

Decisions:

W: Travis Adams (5-7)

L: Brandon Komar (6-2)

S: Pierson Ohl (1)

Notables:

With a 3-for-3 performance, Bryan Torres is batting .456 (36-for-79) in August and has multiple hits in 10 of his last 13 games.

RJ Yeager homered for the 2nd straight game, blasting a leadoff shot in the top of the 7th inning to get the Cards on the board.

Matt Lloyd hit a two-run double for Springfield, bringing his RBI total to 65 for the season which is tied for 2nd in the Texas League with Brennan Milone of Midland.

The Cardinals were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Springfield bullpen duo of Zane Mills and Leonardo Taveras retired all 12 batters they faced.

Of the 4 runs allowed by the Cardinals, only 2 were earned.

Nathan Church threw out a runner at home for his 10th outfield assist of the season

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 28: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-3, 2.67 ERA) vs WCH RHP CJ Culpepper (0-0, 11.81 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

