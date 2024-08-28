Cardinals Topped by Surge in Series Opener
August 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - Bryan Torres went 3-for-3 and RJ Yeager homered for the second straight game but the Cardinals came up one run short in a 4-3 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Riverfront Stadium. The loss for the Cardinals represented just the third time Springfield has lost back-to-back games since July 1.
Decisions:
W: Travis Adams (5-7)
L: Brandon Komar (6-2)
S: Pierson Ohl (1)
Notables:
With a 3-for-3 performance, Bryan Torres is batting .456 (36-for-79) in August and has multiple hits in 10 of his last 13 games.
RJ Yeager homered for the 2nd straight game, blasting a leadoff shot in the top of the 7th inning to get the Cards on the board.
Matt Lloyd hit a two-run double for Springfield, bringing his RBI total to 65 for the season which is tied for 2nd in the Texas League with Brennan Milone of Midland.
The Cardinals were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
The Springfield bullpen duo of Zane Mills and Leonardo Taveras retired all 12 batters they faced.
Of the 4 runs allowed by the Cardinals, only 2 were earned.
Nathan Church threw out a runner at home for his 10th outfield assist of the season
On Deck:
Wednesday, August 28: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-3, 2.67 ERA) vs WCH RHP CJ Culpepper (0-0, 11.81 ERA)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
