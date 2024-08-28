Cardinals Topped by Surge in Series Opener

Sports stats



Springfield Cardinals

Cardinals Topped by Surge in Series Opener

August 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release


WICHITA, KS - Bryan Torres went 3-for-3 and RJ Yeager homered for the second straight game but the Cardinals came up one run short in a 4-3 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Riverfront Stadium. The loss for the Cardinals represented just the third time Springfield has lost back-to-back games since July 1.

Decisions:

W: Travis Adams (5-7)

L: Brandon Komar (6-2)

S: Pierson Ohl (1)

Notables:

With a 3-for-3 performance, Bryan Torres is batting .456 (36-for-79) in August and has multiple hits in 10 of his last 13 games.

RJ Yeager homered for the 2nd straight game, blasting a leadoff shot in the top of the 7th inning to get the Cards on the board.

Matt Lloyd hit a two-run double for Springfield, bringing his RBI total to 65 for the season which is tied for 2nd in the Texas League with Brennan Milone of Midland.

The Cardinals were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The Springfield bullpen duo of Zane Mills and Leonardo Taveras retired all 12 batters they faced.

Of the 4 runs allowed by the Cardinals, only 2 were earned.

Nathan Church threw out a runner at home for his 10th outfield assist of the season

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 28: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-3, 2.67 ERA) vs WCH RHP CJ Culpepper (0-0, 11.81 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Check out the Springfield Cardinals Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...

Texas League Stories from August 28, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central