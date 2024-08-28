Dinner on the Diamond Is Back, Spots Expected to Fill Fast

Tickets are on sale now for the 8th Annual Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates, featuring St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer José Oquendo! Known as "The Secret Weapon", Oquendo was an integral part of the coaching staff for the 2006 and 2011 World Series Champion Cardinals teams. He has been instrumental in defining the Cardinal Way with over two decades of experience working with St. Louis as a coach and instructor, influencing the careers of Gold Glovers Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen and countless others.

Oquendo played ten seasons in a St. Louis uniform from 1986 to 1995. In 1989, he hit .291 while playing a career-high 163 regular season games (two tied games played by St. Louis this season). The Puerto Rico native was a fixture of the lineup from 1987 until 1991, never appearing in fewer than 116 games a season. Oquendo has spent nearly four decades within the Cardinals organization in various capacities.

Hosted by Aaron Sachs & Associates and the Springfield Cardinals on the award-winning infield at Hammons Field, Dinner on the Diamond with José Oquendo will take place on Saturday, September 28 with gates opening at 5:00 PM. The annual event features an exclusive Meet & Greet, a full program for all fans, a delicious dinner, a silent and live auction to benefit the Shelly Sachs Foundation and much more.

Space for the event is limited and is expected to sell out with MVP and All-Star tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who order MVP Tickets will have access to an exclusive Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with José Oquendo before the dinner. All attendees will also receive a baseball signed by José Oquendo!

To order your tickets to Dinner on the Diamond with José Oquendo right now, click here or contact Springfield Cardinals Senior Manager of Fan Experience, Regina Hess, at rhess@springfieldcardinals.com.

