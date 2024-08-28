Didder's 5th Inning Homer Carries Missions Past RockHounds

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds Wednesday night. After dropping the opening game of the series, the Missions bounced back with a 3-2 victory in game two. The offense plated three runs in the fifth inning courtesy of a home run from Ray-Patrick Didder. Miguel Cienfuegos recorded the win and Bradgley Rodriguez converted the save.

Miguel Cienfuegos was the starting pitcher for the Missions. After tossing two scoreless frames, the southpaw allowed one run on one hit in the third inning. Henry Bolte drew a walk to start the frame. Euribiel Angeles grounded out and Bolte advanced to second base. After striking out the next batter, Cienfuegos allowed an RBI single to Denzel Clarke. The Missions trailed 1-0.

Mason Barnett was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. The right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced while striking out five batters. In the fourth inning, Ripken Reyes and Connor Hollis hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Romeo Sanabria struck out swinging for the first out. Robbie Tenerowicz grounded into a double play to end the inning.

The Missions captured the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. With one man down, Marcos Castanon doubled to center field. Barnett retired the next batter before issuing a walk to Anthony Vilar. Ray-Patrick Didder lifted a fly ball over the left field fence for a three-run homer. His ninth long ball of the year gave the Missions a 3-1 lead.

Midland added their second run of the night in the sixth inning. Clarke singled to start the frame. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch. After retiring the next batter, Cienfuegos allowed an RBI single to Daniel Susac. The Missions lead was trimmed to 3-2.

Cienfuegos logged a quality start for San Antonio. The southpaw allowed two runs on four hits across six innings of work. He walked two batters and struck out five. Jason Blanchard took the mound for the Missions in the seventh inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, Bradgley Rodriguez returned to the mound after pitching the eighth inning. Will Simpson grounded out to start the inning. Jack Winkler singled to left field. Jeisson Rosario grounded into a double play to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 3-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 24-28, 55-65 on the season

Attendance: 2,356

Miguel Cienfuegos (Missions starter): W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Mason Barnett (RockHounds starter): L, 7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 9 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Henry Baez (#7 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 31st

Victor Lizarraga (#9 Padres prospect): Not Scheduled to pitch

Bradgley Rodriguez (#11 Padres prospect): SV, 2.0 IP, H, K

Romeo Sanabria (#24 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, 3 K

Ryan Bergert (#26 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, September 1st

Austin Krob (#28 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 30th

David Morgan (#30 Padres prospect): DNP

Henry Bolte (#5 A's prospect): 1-1, 2B, R, BB, CS

Mason Barnett (#6 A's prospect): L, 7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 9 K, HR

Denzel Clarke (#10 A's prospect): 2-4, RBI, R, SB

Daniel Susac (#11 A's prospect): 1-4, RBI, K

Jack Perkins (#18 A's prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 31st

Brennan Milone (#24 A's prospect): 0-3, BB, 2 K

Brayan Buelvas (#26 A's prospect): DNP

Will Simpson (#29 A's prospect): 1-4, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, August 29th. Right-hander Sam Whiting (0-2, 5.40) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Chen Zhuang (1-0, 0.47) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. Thursday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

