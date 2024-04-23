Wichita Edged Out In Series Opener Pitching Production

April 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas-Jarret Whorff and Aaron Rozek combined for seven strikeouts against four total hits in a 1-0 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge in the series opener against the San Antonio Missions at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The lone run came early for the Missions on an RBI double to the right field wall in the bottom of the first for the lone offensive scoring by either side.

Tanner Schobel had a runner on third in the top of the fifth and flew out to center field for the second out; Emmanuel Rodriguez attempted to tag up and score but left early and got doubled up by San Antonio to end the frame.

Rodriguez also tallied his fourth multi-hit game of the season, accounting for two of Wichita's five hits on a single and double in a 2-for-4 performance. The double is his sixth of the season and pushed him to the Texas League lead in the category.

On the bump, Rozek retired 12 straight batters between the fourth and eighth innings. Since rejoining the Wind Surge, he has surrendered only one hit across 8.1 innings of relief with seven strikeouts against two walks.

Wichita has its second game of six against the Missions tomorrow, April 24, with the first pitch time at 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.