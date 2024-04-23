Rehabbing Josh Sborz Strikes Out Two, Riders Fall In Series Opener

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Amarillo Sod Poodles 12-7 on Tuesday evening from Riders Field.

Major League rehabber Josh Sborz faced three batters in the seventh inning for the RoughRiders (9-7), striking out two and surrendering a base hit. He was charged with a run after leaving the game.

In the bottom of the first, Frisco started the scoring when Kellen Strahm mashed a 429-foot homer to center on the first pitch that Amarillo (6-10) starter Yu-Min Lin (1-1) threw.

RoughRiders starter Ryan Garcia (0-2) cruised through his three innings, preserving the 1-0 lead until the fourth inning in which the Sod Poodles pushed across four runs. Garcia finished with a final line of 4.1 innings, allowing 6 runs on 6 hits and 3 walks while punching out four.

Amarillo scored at least two runs in four consecutive innings, plating 12 total. The Riders offense tried to keep pace, scoring three in the fifth on a Geisel Cepeda double, a Cooper Johnson RBI groundout.

The Sod Poodles responded with four runs in the top of the sixth, highlighted by a three-run homer by Ivan Melendez. Frisco answered with three runs in the home half of the frame with a double by Cody Freeman and a two-run single from Johnson.

The Frisco lineup tallied 11 hits, but ultimately fell short. Freeman led the offensive attack for the Riders, going 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of singles. Alex De Goti, Maximo Acosta and Strahm each recorded multi-hit performances.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliated Amarillo Sod Poodles at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24th. RHP Ben Anderson (0-0, 2.08) will take the mound for Frisco. Amarillo has yet to announce a starter. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

