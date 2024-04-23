Hooks Muster 10 Hits, But Stumble in Series Opener

April 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - The RockHounds racked up nine runs over the first five innings Tuesday afternoon, knocking off the Hooks, 9-5, in the series opener at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Tommy Sacco Jr. , Jacob Melton , Jordan Brewer , and C.J. Stubbs each went 2-for-4 for Corpus Christi. Brewer sent the first pitch he saw in the second into the left-field bullpen for his first home run of the year. In the eighth, he later laced a double into left-center at 107 miles per hour.

Melton also went deep for the first time this season, crushing a 2-1 pitch over the 12-foot fence in center to begin the fourth. The drive carried an exit velocity of 110 MPH while traveling 435 feet. In his next at-bat, Houston's top prospect played pepper with the centerfield wall with a 414-foot double that rocketed off the bat at 103 MPH.

Sacco reached base three times out of the lead-off spot, including a two-bagger to right field in the seventh.

With the Hooks down to their final out in the ninth, Kenedy Corona doubled down the right-field line to up his hitting streak to seven games.

Corpus Christi matched Midland's hit total of 10, but went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

In the wake of a wobbly start by Luis Angel Rodriguez , Miguel Ullola began his day in the fifth inning and was greeted by a two-run frame as the Hounds sent eight men to bat.

Ullola responded by blanking Midland in the sixth, seventh and eighth, recording 10 consecutive outs to finish the game.

