Late Springfield Homer Stuns Travs

April 23, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Chandler Redmond hit a two-run home run in the last of the eighth inning to propel the Springfield Cardinals to a 7-6 comeback win over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night. The biggest lead of the night for the Travs was five in the middle of the sixth inning but the Cards scored in each of the next three innings to complete the rally. All seven runs came against Arkansas relievers. Three Travs; Harry Ford, Grant Witherspoon and Jake Anchia each hit their first home run of the season. Starter Logan Evans threw five shutout innings on three hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Moments That Mattered

* Jake Anchia's two-run home run put the Travs up 5-0 in the sixth inning.

* Springfield scored four times in the bottom of the sixth inning capped by an RBI triple with a throwing error allowing the batter to score.

* Redmond's decisive homer came in a left-on-left matchup and with two strikes.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Harry Ford: 2-5, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Logan Evans: 5 IP, 3 H, BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* Evans' eight strikeouts are a career high.

* Ford posted his third consecutive multi-hit game.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday with LHP Reid VanScoter (1-0, 2.40) starting for Arkansas against RHP Tink Hence (2-0, 1.17). First pitch is at 11:15 am and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

