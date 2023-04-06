Wichita Continues Homestand Tonight vs. Rapid City

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

This is the 12th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. Wichita is 7-4-0 this season against Rapid City. All-time, the Thunder are 56-51-12 against the Rush and 33-22-6 at home against Rapid City.

Yesterday morning, the Thunder snapped a three-game losing skid against the Tulsa Oilers with a 3-1 win. The Rush began a three-game road trip on Tuesday in Kansas City, winning 3-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Wichita remains in the hunt for a playoff spot heading into tonight's action. The Thunder are in a three-way tie for third place with Utah and Kansas City with 68 points and one point back of Allen for second. After tonight, Allen will have three games in hand on the Thunder while both Utah and Kansas City will have two games in hand.

Jay Dickman got the scoring started yesterday for the Thunder, putting home a rebound in the second. He has goals in three of his last four games. The fifth-year forward needs one more point to equal his career-high from a year ago. Dickman has 57 points (25g, 32a) in 63 games this season. He recently notched his 100th career assist.

Michal Stinil had a goal and an assist on Wednesday against Tulsa. The second-year forward has points in seven of his last eight games. He is eighth in the league in scoring with 75 points and third in power play assists with 24.

Peter Bates recorded his 18th goal of the season on Wednesday morning. He has goals in four of his last five games. The rookie forward also added an assist on Michal Stinil's goal in the second.

Trevor Gorsuch made his Thunder debut on Wednesday morning, stopping 36 shots to help Wichita to a 3-1 win. Gorsuch has seen time this year with Kalamazoo, Maine and Florida before finding a home in Evansville of the SPHL. He lowered his goals-against average to 3.16 in 69 career ECHL games and save percentage to .904.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is second for rookies with 13 power play goals and tied for sixth in rookie scoring with 56 points...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (192)...Wichita is fourth in the league in average penalty minutes per game (17.50)...Wichita is 20-8-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.3%)...Wichita is second in the league on the penalty kill (84.4%)...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Marcinew is tied for 19th in the league with 64 points...Daniil Chechelev is fifth in saves with 1,102...Rapid City is 23-11-2 when scoring first...Rapid City is 28th in the league on the penalty kill (75.2%)...Rapid City has given up five shorthanded goals this year...

Our Educational Day Game jerseys, designed by eighth grader Kaydence Venneman of Maize Middle School, are live now on the DASH Auction App, presented by J.P. Weigand & Sons Auction Division. To place your bid, click here.

Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Communications Sciences and Disorders, is nearing as well. Join us on Friday, April 7 as we host the Rapid City Rush. We'll create a more sensory friendly environment for the game, reduce the lighting and loud music and more as we raise acceptance for those with Autism.

For just $20, get a ticket to the game and a limited edition Autism Acceptance Night t-shirt. Use the code ACCEPT when you check out.

Looking to bring the family? Take advantage of our Ollie's Family Four Pack for April 7. Get four tickets, a $20 Ollie's Bargain Outlet gift card and four team photos for just $40. Use the code FUN when you check out. Buy tickets here.

Single game tickets are on sale. Fans can purchase tickets online HERE, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

