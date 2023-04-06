Bates Provides Heroics in OT Win vs. Rapid City

April 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates in action

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates in action(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Peter Bates tallied three points, including the game-winner two minutes into overtime, helping Wichita skate past Rapid City, 4-3, on Thursday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Ben Allison and Gavin Gould also scored for the Thunder while Trevor Gorsuch stopped 40 shots to earn his second-straight victory for Wichita.

After a scoreless first period, Gould put the Thunder on the board at 4:03 of the second. Bates made a terrific play through the slot, fed a pass over to Gould at the bottom of the left circle and he beat Daniil Chechelev to make it 1-0.

At 6:33, Michal Stinil found Bates with a no-look pass at the left post to the slot and Bates buried it past Chechelev to make it 2-0.

Max Coatta cut the lead to one at 9:53. He collected a pass from Keanu Yamamoto near the slot and beat Gorsuch to the glove-side with a wrist shot for his 17th of the year.

Jon Martin tied the game at two early in the third. Ilya Nikolaev skated through a check on the left wall, came into the zone down the seam and found Martin near the crease for his 13th of the year.

Allison gave Wichita a 3-2 advantage at 1:52. Xavier Pouliot made a great play up the right wall and fired a shot near the bottom of the right circle. Allison followed up the play and put home a rebound to re-gain the lead.

Nikolaev tied the game at 18:59. He fired a shot from the deep slot that found its way past Gorsuch with the extra attacker and forced overtime.

Wichita was awarded a power play in the extra session when Matt Marcinew cross-checked Stinil from behind in the corner. The Thunder failed to find the net with the man advantage and the Rush nearly ended it on a shorthanded chance from Coatta. Gorsuch made an outstanding save near the left post and the game continued.

Bates tallied the overtime winner at 2:15. Brayden Watts found him through the slot and he fired home a wrist shot from the left circle past Chechelev for his 20th of the season. The goal was reviewed as Chechelev caught the net with his skate, but the goal stood.

Wichita went 0-for-6 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Bates finished with two goals and an assist. Allison recorded his first goal as a pro. Nine other players for the Thunder collected points.

The two teams play their season-finale tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena.

