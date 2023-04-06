ECHL Transactions - April 6
April 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 6, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Corbin Kaczperski, G
Greenville:
Trevin Kozlowski, G
Kansas City:
Vincent De Mey, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Reading: T.J. Fergus, D from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Sam Dove-McFalls, F assigned by Bakersfield
Add William Provost, F activated from reserve
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Delete Andy Willis, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Alvaro, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)
Greenville:
Add Luke Richardson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve
Delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve
Delete Miroslav Mucha, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)
Kansas City:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Kenny, G placed on reserve
Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Jake Smith, F suspended by team
Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Dillon Boucher, F activated from reserve
