ECHL Transactions - April 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 6, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Corbin Kaczperski, G

Greenville:

Trevin Kozlowski, G

Kansas City:

Vincent De Mey, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading: T.J. Fergus, D from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Sam Dove-McFalls, F assigned by Bakersfield

Add William Provost, F activated from reserve

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Delete Andy Willis, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Alvaro, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Greenville:

Add Luke Richardson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

Delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Delete Miroslav Mucha, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Kansas City:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Griff Jeszka, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Callum Fryer, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Kenny, G placed on reserve

Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Jake Smith, F suspended by team

Delete Rob Mattison, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Dillon Boucher, F activated from reserve

