2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by FEVO to be Held June 27-29 in Las Vegas

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL and presenting sponsor FEVO announced today that the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will be held at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from June 27-29, 2023.

The ECHL Summer Meetings will include the ECHL Vendors' Showcase along with two days of Sales, Marketing and Communications Meetings. FEVO, a leading social commerce company that makes it easy for friends to shop together online, is currently a preferred ticketing partner for the majority of ECHL clubs, having driven more than $3.4 million in ticket sales for those clubs during the 2022/23 season.

"The ECHL Summer Meetings are an opportunity to bring all of our member teams as well as others from around the hockey industry together to prepare for the season ahead," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The FEVO platform represent this same concept of bringing people together and continues to be a point of focus and success for our member teams and their business, and thus it is a perfect fit to have them once again help us highlight this annual showcase."

The ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will feature participants from all 28 ECHL Member Teams as well as representatives and guest speakers from other hockey leagues throughout North America, including the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League and Premier Hockey Federation.

FEVO will be on site to share success stories from ticketing offices around the league and talk strategy for the upcoming season.

"We have a long and wonderful partnership with our friends at the ECHL," said FEVO CEO and Founder Ari Daie. "They're creative, ambitious and passionate about bringing memorable experiences to their fan base, and it's an honor that they've chosen FEVO and our Social Checkout to help bring that vision to life. We look forward to getting back together with everyone at the Summer Meetings to continue to deliver on that mission."

