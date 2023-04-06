ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fine and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #937, Tulsa at Wichita, on April 5.

Wichita's Mark Liwiski has been suspended for one game under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Liwiski will miss Wichita's game vs. Rapid City tonight (April 6).

Tulsa's Blake McLaughlin has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 12:42 of the second period.

McLaughlin will miss Tulsa's game vs. Kansas City on April 7.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

