Why There's Still Reason to Believe in the Tampa Bay Rowdies' Playoff Prospects: USL All Access

October 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr discuss the challenges the Tampa Bay Rowdies have faced off the field, with the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton on the west coast of Florida causing the club's players, staff and families to relocate as it tries to map a path to the postseason, and explain why there's reason for belief after the side's visit to Louisville City FC this past Saturday night.

Watts and Kerr also try to make sense of a week in which the underdogs came through to earn results across Week 32's action, and only three higher-ranked teams came away with wins in 15 contests, and where that leaves the race for homefield advantage in the Eastern Conference and the battle around the playoff line in both conferences.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

