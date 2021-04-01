Whitecaps Lead off April with Official 40 Day Countdown to Baseball

The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today the official countdown to baseball this summer in West Michigan. Beginning today, Thursday, April 1st the Whitecaps will be counting down until the first pitch of the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 11th.

Why: Opening Day, May 11th at 6:35pm vs the Great Lakes Loons, will mark 622 days since baseball was played at LMCU Ballpark. An official 40-day countdown to the long-awaited start to West Michigan's favorite pastime will build awareness and fun for fans.

Whitecaps: "This is a countdown to Opening Day, the return of baseball, and 60 games of summer fun," said Steve VanWagoner, Director of Marketing & Media Relations for the Whitecaps. "Some notable changes have occurred since we last played baseball; a promotion to High-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, a new name for the ballpark - LMCU Ballpark, and an ever-increasing desire to be outdoors with the boys of summer. The gathering of the community at the ballpark to enjoy the smells, tastes, and sounds of baseball has been sorely missed."

How: The official countdown can be found daily at WhitecapsBaseball.com. Fans will enjoy fun surprises over the seven-week countdown with social media announcements including a video series in which team mascot, Crash, will be reminding fans of the soon-to-be-here summer of baseball.

Hottest Question? How do I get a ticket? Multi-game ticket plans are available at Whitecapsbaseball.com. Multi-game ticket plan holders will be given priority when determining available seats. A limited number of individual game tickets will be on sale soon.

