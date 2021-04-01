Loons Announce Branded Days of the Week, May Promotions

April 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to share a new lineup of weekly promotions for the 2021 season and the May promotional schedule for Loons home games scheduled May 4-23. The release coincides with May game lawn seating pods going on sale Monday, April 5.

The Loons will kick off the 2021 season with our Opening Day Celebration, presented by Fidelity Investments, on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:05 p.m. when we host the Cincinnati Reds affiliate Dayton Dragons.

An exciting new lineup of weekly promotions will be on tap at Dow Diamond this season with the following branded days of the week:

Tuesdays: Hometown Heroes presented by Hemlock Semiconductor - Active duty U.S. Military, Veterans, First Responders, and Frontline Workers eat for free.

Tuesdays: Small Business Tuesdays presented by the Midland Business Alliance

Wednesdays: Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee - Fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark every Wednesday (designated lawn seating areas).

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday - 50% off all beer and canned seltzers and tap takeover events featuring select Michigan craft breweries in partnership with J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing

Fridays: Feast Night Friday presented by Isabella Bank featuring a selection of food specials priced between $1 and $5.

Sundays: Kids Eat Free & Kids Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota - Kids 12 & under eat free, and following the game, kids run the bases.

In addition to new branded days of the week, our ever-popular Fireworks Loontaculars, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, will return with a 12-show fireworks series throughout the season.

Full 2021 fireworks schedule:

Saturday, May 22

Saturday, June 5

Saturday, June 26

Saturday, July 10

Saturday, July 31

Friday, August 6

Saturday, August 7

Thursday, August 19

Saturday, August 21

Thursday, September 2

Saturday, September 4

Saturday, September 18

For the 2021 season, the Loons will release its promotional schedule on a monthly basis that will coincide with game tickets for that month being available for purchase. The May promotional schedule is as follows:

May 4: Opening Day Celebration presented by Fidelity Investments

Hometown Heroes Night presented by HSC

Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

May 5: Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

May 6: Thirsty Thursday & Tap Takeover presented by The Mitten Brewing Company

May 7: Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

May 8: Dodgers World Series Celebration presented by AHP

Dodgers Bluesday presented by MidMichigan Health

May 9: Mother's Day at the Ballpark presented by AHP

Kids Eat Free & Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota

May 18: Hometown Heroes Night presented by HSC

Small Business Tuesday presented by Midland Business Alliance

May 19: Bark in the Park presented by Creation Coffee

Camels Takeover presented by Fisher Companies

May 20: Thirsty Thursday & Tap Takeover presented by Grand Armory Brewing Co.

May 21: $10K Grand Slam Giveaway presented by Outdoor Adventures

Feast Friday presented by Isabella Bank

May 22: Fireworks LOONtacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

May 23: STEM Day presented by Midland Center for the Arts

Kids Eat Free presented by Serra Toyota

Game times and promotions are subject to change. For the most up to date ticket and health and safety information for the 2021 season, follow the Loons on social media or visit Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.