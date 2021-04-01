Backyard Brawl at Four Winds Field Tickets on Sale Now

SOUTH BEND, IN - Four Winds Field will be the host site for the annual Backyard Brawl baseball game between the Mishawaka Cavemen and Penn Kingsmen on Thursday, April 22. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with first pitch of the Junior Varsity game scheduled for 5:00 p.m. followed by the Varsity game at 7:15 p.m.

General admission tickets are $7.00 plus fees and can be purchased at SouthBendCubs.com. Seating will be open, but fans are asked to physically distance themselves from other fans they may not know. These games will follow the State of Indiana's guidelines set by the CDC. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium.

"There have been so many great memories and great players at the stadium in downtown South Bend," said Mishawaka Athletic Director Dean Huppert. "I was there the night Carlton Fisk hit the home run over the church in left field. And many Mishawaka fans can still remember playing a semi-state game there in 1997. When our kids walk in on April 22nd, it's going to be special. First class. The way the Cubs do everything."

"Since Andrew Berlin purchased the team, our organization has strived to help make positive, lasting memories at Four Winds Field," said South Bend Cubs Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown. "Getting the opportunity to play on a professional caliber field is something a ballplayer dreams of, especially in front of a hometown crowd. This game won't just be another high school baseball game. It's going to have the same atmosphere as a South Bend Cubs minor league game."

There will be concessions available for purchase but due to IHSAA guidelines, alcohol will not be sold. Parking is $5.00 and Lots B & C will be open.

In accordance with the current St. Joseph County Health Department mandate, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

