Whitecaps Announce Search for Women in Sports Honorees

February 2, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, Michigan - In conjunction with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the West Michigan Whitecaps announced today the Whitecaps Women in Sports Day to be held at LMCU Ballpark this season. Women in Sports Day will be featured on Sunday, May 15th at LMCU Ballpark. Game time is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Tickets will be available soon.

"We're taking nominations starting today for our Whitecaps Women in Sports Honorees," said Ben Love, Whitecaps Promotions and Fan Entertainment Manager. "We will recognize girls and women of the West Michigan community who have had an impact on women's sports or the sports industry. It's a day of inspiration for fans and the community."

West Michigan and beyond can nominate members of the community who they believe have had an impact on women's sports. Many are coaches, former players, current players, referees, administrators, Athletic Directors, teachers, and many others.

The Whitecaps encourage everyone to visit their website to nominate an honoree. Nominations are being taken at https://www.milb.com/west-michigan/tickets/womeninsports The Whitecaps Women in Sports nominations will close on Monday, February 28.

"The selected nominees will be invited to the game, and we will make a special presentation to honor their achievements," Love added. "We have a deep appreciation for the girls and women in West Michigan who work so hard at their skills in sports. This is a special day when we will honor all girls and women in sports."

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from February 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.