Loons Announce Promotional Schedule, Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

February 2, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The countdown stands at 65 days to Opening Day and the Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce the action-packed promotional schedule for the 15th season of Loons Baseball. Among the highlights of the schedule is the return of the Celebrity Series for the first time since 2019, the debut of Marvel Super Hero™ Nights at the ballpark, the Loons' debut in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative, and the first-ever Lou E. Loon "Bobblebelly". The season kicks off on April 8th at 6:05 PM against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

As previously announced, the fan-favorite lineup of weekly promotions returns for 2022:

Tuesdays: Hometown Heroes (Military, Veterans, First Responders, Frontline Healthcare Workers receive a free meal)

Wednesdays: Paws and Claws presented by White Claw (50% off White Claw and bring your dog to the game)

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday™ poured by J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing (50% off draft beer)

Friday: Feast Fridays presented by Isabella Bank ($2 hot dogs, $1.50 Frito Lay products, $1 16-ounce soft drinks, $1 ice cream sandwiches)

Saturdays starting June 4th (Select Thursdays/Fridays): Fireworks Loontaculars powered by Farm Bureau Insurance

Sundays: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

The Celebrity Series kicks off on Thursday, June 2nd, and features celebrities from The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Happy Gilmore. Each celebrity will be available on the Dow Diamond concourse to meet and greet with fans. Priority passes (limited to 100 per celebrity) are available for purchase on Loons.com for fans wishing to guarantee their opportunity to meet the celebrity and jump to the front of the line. The Celebrity Series includes:

June 2nd: Midland Parks and Recreation Night with Jay Jackson (Perd Hapley - Parks and Recreation) featuring Thirsty Thursday and Fireworks Loontaculars

July 28th: Office Professionals Night with Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer - The Office) featuring Thirsty Thursday and Fireworks Loontaculars

August 27th: Shootah! Night with Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin - Happy Gilmore) featuring Fireworks Loontaculars

The Marvel Universe descends upon Dow Diamond for three nights this year as part of Minor League Baseball's Defenders of the Diamond™ Series and Marvel Super Hero™ Nights presented by MyMichigan Health. Each game will feature character appearances on the Dow Diamond concourse. The Loons will be outfitted in limited edition Marvel-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off throughout each game. Each game also features a post-game Fireworks Loontacular. The Marvel games include:

Saturday, June 18th: Defenders of the Diamond™ featuring Thor

Saturday, July 23rd: Marvel Super Hero™ Night featuring Captain Marvel

Saturday, August 13th: Marvel Super Hero™ Night featuring Black Panther

Fan favorites Star Wars Night (June 4th) and Princess and Pirate Night (July 30th) return in 2022 as well, with character appearances on the Dow Diamond concourse both nights.

Fans interested in avoiding the lines and purchasing an exclusive meet and greet experience for the Marvel, Star Wars, and princess characters may do so through the Loons' Movie Character Meet and Greet Package. The package includes a ticket to each game as well as an exclusive pre-game meet and greets with the characters appearing in each game. The package is limited to just 50 fans and is available at Loons.com.

The Loons make their debut in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative this season with three nights dedicated to celebrating the Hispanic and Latino communities in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Starting in 2017, "Copa" has grown to include 85 teams across 33 states and saw over 1,000,000 fans attend Copa games in 2021. As part of the program, the Loons will adopt an alternate identity created in partnership with local Hispanic and Latino groups that celebrates the region's heritage, complete with new logos, uniforms, and limited-edition merchandise for fans. The Loons' identity, along with the identities of the other 84 participating teams, will be announced by Minor League Baseball on March 11th. The 2022 Copa de la Diversión games at Dow Diamond are June 17th, June 22nd, and August 26th.

The Ambassador of Fun himself, Lou E. Loon, achieves baseball immortality on Friday, August 12th as we give away our first ever Lou E. Loon "Bobblebelly", presented by MyMichigan Health. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a "bobblebelly" of Lou E. doing his signature Funky Feather celebration.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at Loons.com. For the first time, the Loons are adopting variable pricing on tickets based on the month of the season. Single-game ticket prices are as follows:

April and May games:

Lawn: $9.00

Reserved Box: $12.50

Diamond Box: $16.00

June through September games:

Lawn: $10.00

Reserved Box: $15.00

Diamond Box: $18.00

"This is the most robust promotional schedule we have ever assembled," stated Chris Mundhenk, President, and General Manager. "Our promotions team took a comprehensive look at the last fourteen years of fan-favorite promotions, current trends in pop culture, and iconic baseball traditions when putting together this season's schedule. When I look at the schedule holistically, there is a promotion that appeals to every fan and their interests. We can't wait to welcome everyone to Dow Diamond on April 8th for Opening Day and celebrate the 15th season of Loons baseball."

The entire Great Lakes Loons 2022 Promotional Schedule is as follows:

April

8th: Opening Day; 2022 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans); Feast Friday

10th: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

19th: Hometown Heroes

20th: Paws and Claws

21st: College Night; Thirsty Thursday™

22nd: Feast Friday

24th: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

May

3rd: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University; Hometown Heroes

4th: Paws and Claws

5th: College Night; Thirsty Thursday™

6th: Feast Friday

7th: Pitch, Hit and Run Day

8th: Mother's Day at the Ballpark; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

17th: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University; Hometown Heroes

18th: Paws and Claws

19th: College Night; Thirsty Thursday™

20th: Feast Friday

21st: Wizards and Wands Night

22nd: Touch-A-Truck presented by Applebee's; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; Faith & Family Night

31st: Hometown Heroes; Veterans Run the Bases

June

1st: Paws and Claws

2nd: Midland Parks and Recreation Night with Jay Jackson; Thirsty Thursday™; Fireworks Loontacular

3rd: Pride Night; Feast Friday

4th: Star Wars Night; Fireworks Loontacular

5th: Touch-A-Truck presented by Applebee's; Pre-Game Youth Baseball Clinic; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

14th: Hometown Heroes; Veterans Run the Bases

15th: Paws and Claws

16th: Lucky Hot Dog Night presented by Herman Hiss & Company; Thirsty Thursday™; Teacher Appreciation Night; Bowling Night

17th: Copa de la Diversión; Fireworks Loontacular; Feast Friday; 3K's for $10K Night presented by Outdoor Adventures

18th: Marvel Defenders of the Diamond™ featuring Thor; Fireworks Loontacular

19th: Father's Day at the Ballpark presented by P.C.U.P.S. Foundation; Post-game Father-Child Catch on the Field; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

28th: Hometown Heroes

29th: Paws and Claws; Great Lakes Camels Takeover presented by Fisher Companies

30th: Thirsty Thursday™; Fireworks Loontacular

July

1st: Kids Backpack Giveaway presented by Saginaw Valley State University (First 1,000 Kids); Feast Friday

2nd: Independence Day Celebration, Loons Beer Run; All-You-Can-Eat Picnic; Fireworks Loontacular

3rd: Meat the Team Day presented by Michigan Brand Meats; Team Photo Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans); All-You-Can-Eat Picnic; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

22nd: Copa de la Diversión; Grand Slam Game presented by Outdoor Adventures; Faith & Family Night; Feast Friday

23rd: Marvel Super Hero™ Night featuring Captain Marvel presented by MyMichigan Health; Fireworks Loontacular; Terry Collins Night; Women in Leadership Night

24th: Christmas in July presented by Midland Center for the Arts; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

26th: Hometown Heroes

27th: Paws and Claws; Great Lakes Camels Takeover presented by Fisher Companies

28th: Office Professionals Night with Kate Flannery; Thirsty Thursday™; Fireworks Loontacular

29th: Central Michigan University Night at the Ballpark; Feast Friday

30th: Princess & Pirate Night; Fireworks Loontacular; Faith & Family Night

31st: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience; Post-Game Miracle League All-Stars Exhibition; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

August

9th: Hometown Heroes

10th: Paws and Claws; Great Lakes Camels Takeover presented by Fisher Companies

11th: Michigander Night presented by Michigan Brand Meats; Foam Michigan Mitten Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans); Thirsty Thursday™

12th: Lou E. Loon Bobblebelly Giveaway presented by MyMichigan Health; Fireworks Loontacular; Feast Friday; Labor Union Night

13th: Marvel Super Hero™ Night featuring Black Panther presented by MyMichigan Health; Fireworks Loontacular

14th: Lou E.'s Birthday Mascot Madness presented by MyMichigan Health; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases; 4H Day

23rd: Hometown Heroes

24th: Paws and Claws

25th: Decades Night; Thirsty Thursday™

26th: Copa de la Diversión; Feast Friday; $10K Dice Roll presented by Outdoor Adventures; Greater Midland Community Center Pennant Race 5K;

27th: Shootah! Night with Christopher McDonald; Fireworks Loontacular; Golf League Night

28th: Touch-A-Truck presented by Applebee's; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

30th: Hometown Heroes

31st: Paws and Claws

September

1st: College Back to School Night; Thirsty Thursday™

2nd: Loons Hat Giveaway presented by Fidelity Investments (First 1,000 Fans); All-You-Can-Eat Picnic; Feast Friday

3rd: House Divided Night; Fireworks Loontacular; Loons Beer Run; All-You-Can-Eat Picnic

4th: Regular Season Finale; All-You-Can-Eat Picnic; Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

