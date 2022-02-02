Rattlers Announce 2022 Food Fight

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Today is the day! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Seventh Annual Food Fight starts now! This year's fight is a Burger & Brat Brawl! Send us your most creative and tasty brat or burger recipes if you think you have what it takes to win this fight.

Submit your idea to this link between now and Friday, February 18. We will narrow down the submissions to a group of finalists that will be announced on Friday, February 25. Then, it will be up to a vote by our fans.

The winner of the 2022 Food Fight will be revealed on Facebook Live with Daniel Higgins, Food & Drink reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, at noon on Tuesday, March 8.

The Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich was the winner in 2021. Past winners have also included the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Rattler Bites, and Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls.

The winner of this year's Food Fight will have their food item available to fans on the menu at Timber Ratters concessions stands during the entire 2022 season. The winner also receives four vouchers for any home game during the 2022 season and four vouchers for their food item.

Put on your chef's hat, get creative, and make your burger or brat delicious!

