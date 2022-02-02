Chiefs Announce Two New Identities for 2022 Season

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs announced a pair of unique identities for the 2022 season on Wednesday. The Chiefs will change their name to the Peoria Orange Barrels for three home dates this season. Additionally, they will also go by the Peoria Pork Tenderloins for three more home contests this season.

For all six games, the Chiefs will wear alternate jerseys and caps to celebrate the alter egos. The Orange Barrels jerseys will be worn on Saturday, May 28, Friday, July 15, and on Saturday, September 3. The Pork Tenderloins will debut on Saturday, April 30. They will also make an appearance on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, July 30.

The concept behind the Orange Barrels moniker started in 2020, when it was announced that the Murray Baker Bridge would be closed for a scheduled deck replacement. It also serves as an ode to local construction workers, who work hard year-round in the Peoria area.

The development of the Peoria Pork Tenderloins also took place in 2020. A pork tenderloin is considered a Midwest staple and many central Illinois locales have their own twist on the breaded, fried cutlet that is often oversized. Dozer Park serves its own version of the sandwich, which will be featured significantly at concession stands in 2022.

"Alternate identities are really becoming a trend in Minor League Baseball," said Jason Mott, General Manager of the Peoria Chiefs. "We're excited to jump right in. We think we have two great names that will really resonate with our fans."

Fans will be able to purchase Orange Barrels and Pork Tenderloins merchandise starting in early March. The Firehouse team store is open from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Thursday and from 9:00-3:00 on Friday. Fans can also purchase online at www.peoriachiefs.milbstore.com.

Additional specialty jerseys will be announced at a later date. The rest of the promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

