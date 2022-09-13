Whitecaps 2023 Baseball Schedule Released

Comstock Park, MI - The countdown to the West Michigan Whitecaps 2023 baseball season has already begun as the Whitecaps, Detroit Tigers, and Major League Baseball announced the release of the 2023 Whitecaps schedule. For the Whitecaps 2023 baseball season schedule click here.

"We're thrilled we can get started on the 2023 season," said VP and General Manager of the Whitecaps, Jim Jarecki. "West Michigan fans proved again this summer that they're passionate about Whitecaps baseball. It was a great season both on the field with an exciting brand of baseball and fun, and in the stands with great attendance numbers. 2023 will be here any moment now!"

The Whitecaps will host 66 home games next season and are currently putting together another fun season of family-friendly entertainment. Even with the promotions schedule not due for another few months, it's already been decided that some of the most popular, fun, and meaningful promotions will return. Already slated for next season are Beer City Bung Hammers, Super Splash Day, Dog Nights, Made in Michigan Wednesdays, Princess Night, Grand Rapids Dam Breakers, Kids Can Conquer, Marvels Defenders of the Diamond (with a plot twist), 20 dates of Family Fare Fireworks, and in typical Whitecaps fashion, some new and different ballpark foods.

2023 marks the 30th year the Whitecaps have been a part of the West Michigan community. The Whitecaps plan to celebrate the milestone next season also.

"We could not be happier with our attendance this summer," Jarecki added. "We put all our hearts into creating a Whitecaps-brand experience for nearly 350,000 fans this summer alone and more than 11,000,000 over for the last 29 years. The 'big three-oh' happens next year and LMCU Ballpark will be the place to be when we celebrate."

The 2023 Whitecaps schedule includes 132 total games, 66 being home at LMCU Ballpark. The Whitecaps will again play home stands consisting of six games each, with the exception of opening weekend, April 6-8, and a three-game set July 14-16.

Multi-game plans will go on sale Tuesday, October 25 with more details to be announced. Group Experience tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18th. Individual tickets will be available in early 2023.

