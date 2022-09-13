Dragons Announce 2023 Schedule

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons today announced their game schedule for the 2023 season, the Dragons 23rd year of professional baseball.

The complete printable full-color 2023 schedule graphic is attached.

The Dragons 2023 home opening night at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is set for Tuesday, April 11 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. This will be the first of 66 Dragons home games in 2023 as part of a 132-game full-season schedule.

The Dragons will open the 2023 Midwest League season on the road on Thursday, April 6 with a short three-game series at the Lake County Captains in Eastlake, Ohio, prior to their home opener on April 11. The 2023 regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 10 at Day Air Ballpark against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Dragons 2023 season ticket information is available now, with added benefits for all plans, and no price increase from 2022. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

The Dragons will play 11 six-game home series in 2023, each scheduled for Tuesday through Sunday. The Dragons have no Monday games in 2023 with a schedule format that is similar to 2021 and 2022.

The Dragons will be home on Tuesday, July 4 when they host Great Lakes. The Dragons will have 12 home games in April, eight in May, 16 in June, 12 in July, 12 in August, and six in September.

Teams visiting Day Air Ballpark in 2023 include the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), Lake County Captains (Guardians), Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics), West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), and Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins).

Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Midwest League features two six-team divisions and includes teams from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

