Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Pick-A-Seat Event for September 29

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The time is now to secure great seat locations and season ticket packages for the 2023 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season. Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will hold their annual Pick-A-Seat event Thursday, September 29 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Members of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office will be available to assist fans with questions, showing off available seats, purchases of new packages, and renewals of current packages.

All fans who purchase a ticket package before November 1 will receive a free Timber Rattlers jersey (one jersey per seat in the package).

All fans who purchase a ticket package before March 1, 2023 will receive free tickets for Opening Day, 2023 and an April pass with complimentary tickets to all games in April of next season.

If you are a member of T-Rats 10, bring your ID card and you may get on the field to take batting practice from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Make sure to stop in the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers as merchandise will be 15% off during this event.

Light snacks will be available in the Leinie Lodge during the event.

Ticket packages for the 2023 season are available over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

