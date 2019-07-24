White Homers Twice But Travs Fall

Midland, TX - Evan White posted the first multi-homer game of his pro career but the Arkansas Travelers dropped the opener of their roadtrip to the Midland RockHounds, 6-3. Midland responded to an early homer by White with a five-run second inning to get control of the game. Arkansas starter Ricardo Sanchez lasted just three innings, taking the loss in his shortest outing of the season. Grant Holmes earned the win on the other side but pitching five innings and giving up just two runs. The defeat was the Travs third in a row and ninth in their past 12 games. It also dropped them into second place in the second half division race behind Springfield.

Moments That Mattered

* Following a leadoff single by Donnie Walton, White homered on the third pitch of the game to give the Travs and early 2-0 lead.

* Midland's five run second inning was highlighted by a three-run triple off the bat of Chase Calabuig.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Evan White: 2-4, 2 runs, 2 HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Sam Delaplane: 3 IP, 2 H, BB, K

News and Notes

* The third consecutive loss matches the Travs longest losing skid of the season.

* It was the ninth straight game decided by three runs or less.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Thursday night with right-hander Justin Dunn (5-3, 3.46) on the hill against right James Kaprielian who is making his first Double-A start. First pitch is at 7:00 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

