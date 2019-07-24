Sod Poodles Drop Road Trip Opener

Springfield, Missouri - The Sod Poodles dropped their series opener to the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field on Wednesday night, falling 12-1 in the first of a seven-game road trip.

Cardinals starter Tommy Parsons tossed eight innings of one-run ball for the win, allowing six hits and striking out eight.

Amarillo's lone offensive bright spot came from Brad Zunica, who erased an early deficit with a deep solo home run to right field. Zunica's 13th blast of the season tied the ballgame at 1-1 in the second inning.

Edward Olivares also collected a two-hit night. Ivan Castillo, who went hitless in four at-bats, saw his 19-game hit streak come to an end.

Sod Poodles starter Ronald Bolaños allowed three runs in the fourth as Springfield took a 4-1 lead.

Bolaños was replaced in the fifth by Kazuhisa Makita, who allowed two runs as Springfield jumped out to a 6-1 lead. J.C. Cosme tossed a scoreless sixth inning but then was charged with four runs in the seventh inning.

Left-hander Travis Radke allowed two runs in 1.1 innings of relief.

The Sod Poodles and Cardinals continue their series on Thursday night. Amarillo sends righty Kyle Lloyd to the hill while Springfield counters with left-hander Evan Kruczynski. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

