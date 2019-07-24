Naughty & Nice Christmas in July Updates

While the Christmas in July Elf on the Shelf Christmas Ornament Giveaway, presented by Price Cutter and Bar-S Foods, will still take place as scheduled before the Thursday, July 25 game, the Springfield Cardinals have been made aware this afternoon that the Elf on the Shelf ornaments will not arrive in time due to complications with the factory in charge of producing the item.

As a placeholder, 2,000 fans on Thursday will receive an Elf on the Shelf Christmas Ornament Voucher that can be redeemed for the actual giveaway item at a later date once they arrive. All of the Springfield Cardinals standard giveaway policies will still apply on Thursday, and fans interested in the giveaway are encouraged to arrive early as always. Gates open at 6:10pm on Thursday.

The Cardinals will notify fans when the item does arrive, at which point fans can pick up the item at any point using their voucher at future Cardinals games or at the Cardinals front office during regular office hours through April 2020.

Fans who purchased a Promo Seat to guarantee the Christmas in July Elf on the Shelf Ornament will still be guaranteed the item upon its arrival. Additionally, fans can still purchase Promo Seats to guarantee the item.

Fans with questions are welcome to contact the Springfield Cardinals front office at 417-863-0395.

