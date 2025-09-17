Which @mls Player Would You Draft for Your @NFL Kicker?
Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2025
- Nashville SC Advances to Its First-Ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final with 3-1 Win over Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Claims Dominant 3-1 Home Win over Seattle Sounders FC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Bounces Union from Open Cup - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Travels to Face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, September 17 - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Matches to Re-Air on KTVU Plus for Remainder of MLS Regular Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Faces Inter Miami CF on Tuesday Night at Chase Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Renews Partnership with Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- LAFC Signs Defender Sergi Palencia to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Los Angeles FC
- D.C. United Announces the Departure of General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Ally Mackay - D.C. United
- Three Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Players Signed to New Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Exercise Option to Purchase Brazilian Defender Felipe Andrade - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Home Again Wednesday to Host Los Angeles Football Club - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.