Which Is Nicer, the Team Goal Or the Backflip Celly??

Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Colton Swan scored a pair of goals while Maalique Foster recorded a goal and an assist as the Charleston Battery swept to a 4-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Patriots Point on Saturday night after the visitors were reduced to 10 players in the 18th minute.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2026

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