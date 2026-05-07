Which Is Nicer, the Team Goal Or the Backflip Celly??
Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Colton Swan scored a pair of goals while Maalique Foster recorded a goal and an assist as the Charleston Battery swept to a 4-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Patriots Point on Saturday night after the visitors were reduced to 10 players in the 18th minute.
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