Which Club Is Going to Lift the USL Championship Trophy?: USL All Access
November 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr break down the Eastern and Western Conference Finals in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix that saw Rhode Island FC continue its playoff surge on the road against the Charleston Battery and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC bring the fairytale season of Las Vegas Lights FC to an end.
Watts and Kerr also look ahead to Saturday's Final on CBS, TUDN and SiriusXM and where the game might be won and lost, and also cast their eye around the coaching landscape after the appointment of Pa-Modou Kah at Phoenix Rising FC.
Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.
