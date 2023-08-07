Whataburger Field to Host Symphonic Music of Selena

August 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks and Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra announced today the Symphonic Music of Selena presented by Port of Corpus Christi with additional support from the City of Corpus Christi, Tres Grace Foundation, Puente de Maravillas, John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation and PNC Bank. The CCSO production, held at Whataburger Field is set for November 11th from 7:00pm-9:30pm.

Featuring award-winning singing sensation Isabel Marie Sánchez and a 60-piece CCSO conducted by Dr. Abel Ramirez, Professor of Music at Del Mar College, the night pays tribute to the music of Selena. Additional performances include The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff High School Junior ROTC, Tuloso-Midway High School Mariachi Band, Corpus Christi ISD Youth Chorus, Texas A&M University-Kingsville Jazz Ensemble, Corpus Christi Veterans High School Vocal Ensemble/Poppies and the Kingdom of Christ Community Singers.

"The Corpus Christi Symphony is very excited to bring the Symphonic Music of Selena to the community and once again partner with the Hooks at Whataburger Field," said CCSO Executive Director Robin Nutter. "This tribute allows us an opportunity to commemorate Veterans Day and honor our service men and women with an array of community performers which will make this a one-of-a-kind musical celebration for the Coastal Bend."

Tickets are available for purchase to CCSO and Corpus Christi Hooks season ticket holders starting Tuesday, August 8th. Public on-sale begins Monday, August 21st. Seating options include VIP Field Tables as well as six options within the seating bowl starting at $10. Tickets can be purchased online at cchooks.com or by visiting the Whataburger Field Box Office during normal operating hours.

"The Hooks are thrilled to team with the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra for this unique musical event," said Brady Ballard, Hooks General Manager. "Partnering with CCSO to once again showcase Whataburger Field to the community highlighted by the music of Selena makes this a truly special experience."

Ballpark gates open at 6:00pm on November 11th with the event beginning at 7:00pm. Guests are reminded that Whataburger Field is a cashless facility.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.