Hooks & RoughRiders Open Twelve Game Homestand at Whataburger Field

August 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Back home from a two-week roadtrip, your Corpus Christi Hooks welcome the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, to Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting tomorrow, August 8th through August 13th.

The homestand kicks off Tuesday as we celebrate National Whataburger Day! The first 2,000 fans will receive a Whataburger Table Tent and the Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits. The festivities continue throughout the night with Whataguy and his friends, plus fans have a chance to win one of four Whataburger prizes throughout the game. Be sure to show up in orange!

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night returns on Friday! Your Corpus Christi Hooks take the field in specialty jerseys and caps, plus we're giving away Marvel Socks to the first 2,000 fans through the gates. We'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks postgame.

Join us back at Whataburger Field Saturday for Marvel Super Hero Night! Come dressed to the game as your favorite Marvel Super Hero. Get to the ballpark early for a Hooks Replica Jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center.

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.