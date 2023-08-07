RockHounds Host the Arkansas Travelers August 8-13

The 'Hounds are back in Midland after splitting the series 3-3 with the Frisco RoughRiders.

Midland welcomes four new faces, two of which came through trades at the deadline. RHP Joe Boyle was received from the Cincinnati organization, who started (and won) game 4 against Frisco. RHP Chad Patrick, traded from Arizona's organization, had just finished pitching against the RockHounds as a Sod Poodle on Sunday, July 30th, when he was traded and sent to Frisco with his new team. Patrick started game 5 in Frisco and pitched 4.2 innings with a season-high 9 strikeouts, but allowed 5 earned runs which ultimately gave him the loss. The two other new faces belong to outfielder Brayan Buelvas, called up from the Stockton Ports, and SS Casey Yamauchi, who the A's signed as a free agent out of Hilo, Hawaii.

The Arkansas Travelers (Double-A, Seattle Mariners) hold third place in the Northern Division and are visiting Midland for the first and only time this season. The two teams faced off in Arkansas back in early June, where the Travelers took the series 4-2.

Here's a look at this week's promotions:

Tuesday (8/08) @6:30PM: Two-for-One Tickets (with coupon from Baskin Robbins)

Wednesday (8/09) @6:30PM: Half price hot dogs for Wiener Wednesday

Thursday (8/10) @7PM: Discounted beverages for Thirsty Thursday

Friday (8/11) @7PM: Insulated lunch bag giveaway to the first 1,000 kids

Saturday (8/12) @7PM: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, Post-game fireworks and specialty jersey auction

Sunday (8/13) @1PM: 5 tickets for $25 (with coupon from MRT) for Family Sunday

