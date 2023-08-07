Hooks Open Twelve-Game Homestand against Frisco

August 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks and Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, square off at Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting Tuesday night. Corpus Christi enters the homestand only one game off first place in the Texas League South Division.

Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Tuesday, August 8 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Whataburger Table Tent presented by Whataburger

+ National Whataburger Day highlighted by four Whataburger themed prizes raffled off during game (including Whataburger for a Year), Whataguy appearance with friends and more. Fan encouraged to wear orange.

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, August 9 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

+ Media Partners: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, August 10 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, August 11 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

+ First 2,000 fans receive _Marvel Socks

_+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, August 12 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Marvel Super Hero™ Night

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Replica Jersey presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center

+ Fans encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Marvel Super Hero

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, August 13 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 5:05 PM (gates open at 4:05)

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins

+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

Texas League Stories from August 7, 2023

