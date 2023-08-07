Diaz Honored for Big Week at Wichita

Another Tulsa Drillers player has received a weekly award as Yusniel Diaz has been named the Texas League's Player of the Week for July 31-August 6. Diaz becomes the seventh Driller to win a weekly award and the fifth to earn Player of the Week this season.

In six games against the Wichita Wind Surge, Diaz was 10-23 for a .435 average. Six of his ten hits went for extra bases, with four being home runs. He scored seven runs and drove in nine, compiling a .517 OBP, a 1.043 SLG and a 1.560 OPS. Diaz also drew five walks.

On Friday, August 4, Diaz hit two home runs in the Drillers 14-7 win over Wichita.

Corpus Christi's Blair Henley was named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week.

Diaz was one of three Los Angeles Dodgers minor league players to win an award this week. Former Driller and current Oklahoma City Dodger, Gavin Stone was named the Pacific Coast League's Pitcher of the Week and Rancho Cucamonga's Wilman Diaz was named Player of the Week for the California League.

