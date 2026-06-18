What Makes New York a Soccer City?: Field Notes Presented by Coca-Cola
Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video
The world is coming to New York. As the biggest tournament ever comes to North America, former MLS striker Calen Carr explores the unique soccer culture that defines the city set to host the biggest match in the sport, the World Cup final.
From neighborhood pitches and passionate supporters to the diverse communities that make New York a global crossroads, this feature asks: What will the world bring to New York, and what does New York have to offer the beautiful game?
Join Calen as he uncovers the stories, energy, and people shaping the city's relationship with soccer ahead of a historic summer. As millions of fans turn their eyes toward North America, discover why New York stands ready to welcome the world, and why the world's game has always belonged here.
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