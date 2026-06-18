Seven St. Louis CITY SC Academy Players Announce 2026 College Signings

Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC announced that seven players from the club's academy have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their playing careers at the collegiate level.

"Our entire academy staff is thrilled to see these seven players take the next step in their soccer and academic careers," said Academy Director Dale Schilly. "We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and are grateful to have been part of their journey. We wish them nothing but the best and cannot wait to see their continued growth at the next level."

Forward Evan Carlock, who has spent this past season with St Louis CITY2, will join Oregon State University in the fall. Carlock scored his first professional goal in CITY2's first match of the season in a 4-0 win over Sporting KC II.

Like Carlock, forward Chidube Nwankwo was named to CITY2's roster this year and made two appearances with the club in 2026. For the U-19s, Nwankwo had a key goal in the team's 3-1 win over LAFC during this year's MLS NEXT Cup semifinal. Nwankwo will begin his collegiate career at Marquette University. Additionally, forward Jojo Adamitis will play at University of San Diego. Between both Nwankwo and Adamitis, the duo scored 28 goals across this calendar year with Nwankwo scoring 18 and Adamitis scoring 10.

Goalkeeper, Brady Cochrane, who had a stellar performance at this year's MLS NEXT Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah, highlighted by winning Best Defensive Player, will be signing his National Letter of Intent with local college, SIUE. Cochrane was also named to the MLS NEXT Allstate Homegrown Division BEST XI.

Midfielder Cobe Hamler will join Indiana University-Indianapolis, defender Christian Nobo will play at Florida Gulf Coast University, and defender Dillon Paul will play at Grand Canyon University-Club.

Five of the seven players began their youth careers at local club, St. Louis Scott Gallagher, including Adamitis, Cochrane, Hamler, Nwankwo, and Paul. Carlock spent time with SC Wave and Nobo with South Florida Football Academy.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 18, 2026

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