WGCM Returns as Flagship Station for Biloxi Shuckers Broadcast Network

April 9, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Coast Radio Group have announced a new two-year agreement to continue their partnership for 2022 and 2023. Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 will yet again be the flagship station for Biloxi Shuckers baseball.

"This was an easy decision to extend our partnership with Coast Radio Group," said Biloxi Shuckers Media Relations Manager and Broadcaster Garrett Greene. "Coast Radio and their cluster of stations is the premier radio group in this market, and we're thrilled to be back on historic WGCM AM 1240 yet again!"

All 138 Biloxi Shuckers games and any postseason games can be heard on 1240 AM and 100.9 FM in the greater Biloxi/Gulfport area. Games are also streamed on WGCMAM.com and through MiLB. The pregame show begins 20 minutes prior to first pitch and features interviews, lineups and scores from around the Southern League, Major League Baseball and the Brewers' farm system.

"We are excited to be working with the Shuckers again as we head into our seventh season of partnership," said Coast Radio Group General Manager Lisa Stiglets. "We're also thrilled to have a new two-year commitment as the flagship station for the Shuckers' broadcast."

Garrett Greene returns for his fourth season behind the mic as 'the Voice of the Biloxi Shuckers.' Greene has called over 400 Shuckers' games in his career and previously announced for the Rookie-Level Helena Brewers and St. Paul Saints of the American Association. Joining Greene in the booth this year is Thomas Zinzarella, who served as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Billings Mustangs in the Pioneer League during the 2021 season. A West Hartford, Connecticut native, Zinzarella brings years of experience calling games for the Orleans Firebirds and the Harwich Mariners in the prestigious Cape Cod League.

After a thrilling 13-11 victory in 11 innings on Opening Night, the Shuckers continue their opening series in Pensacola on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

