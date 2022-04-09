Birmingham Loses Game 2 in Series Versus Rocket City

The Barons (0-2) dropped a close one to their North division rival Trash Pandas (2-0) in the second game of the opening series of the season 3-2.

The good news for Birmingham is that they got a lights out start from Johan Domínguez (5 IP, 3 H, 7 SO, 0 R). The righty worked out of a bases loaded jam in the third inning. Even the three runners he stranded didn't connect well on him. One hit-batsman and two infield singles loaded the bases for Braxton Martinez, who lined out to right.

J.B. Olson only lasted 0.2 innings and was credited for three runs, two hits, and two walks. That put Rocket City in the lead, and they never looked back.

Birmingham's first run came from Yoelqui Céspedes' first inning sacrifice fly. Céspedes drove in the other run as well with a single in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old finished 2-3 with two singles.

The Barons have a chance to pick up their first win of the season tomorrow, Sunday, April 10th at 4:00 CT at Regions Field.

