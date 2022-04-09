Vines Shines, M-Braves Falter in 5-4 Loss

PEARL, MS - On Saturday night at Trustmark Park, the Mississippi Braves (0-2) fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (0-2) 5-4. Despite six errors and four hits to the M-Braves 10 hits, Montgomery scored three runs in the ninth to sneak away with the win. The Braves never trailed until the ninth.

Drew Lugbauer started the scoring with a line drive to right field to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

With the game tied 1-1, Trey Harris crushed a solo home run to dead center field to retake the lead 2-1. In his 2022 debut, Harris went 2-for-4 with a home run and a single.

Jordan Cowan's double to left center and Harris' base hit combined with an error extended the lead to 4-1 in the sixth.

Cowan, Jesse Franklin V and Logan Brown all recorded their first hits as Mississippi Braves players.

In his Double-A debut, RHP Darius Vines pitched five innings of one-run ball with only one hit, two walks and six strikeouts. Vines featured an impressive repertoire, using a fastball, changeup and curveball. The former 7th round pick commanded all three well, throwing 56 of 70 total pitches for strikes.

Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Lugbauer came to the plate with two baserunners and two outs. Lugbauer skied the ball deep to right field and pushed Hill Alexander all the way to the warning track, but the right fielder made the catch to end the game.

The M-Braves return to action against Montgomery in the last of a three-game homestand on Sunday, April 9 at 2:05 CT.

