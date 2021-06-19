Western Conference Finals Game 2 Preview
June 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans react after a goal against the Fort Wayne Komets
(Allen Americans, Credit: Les Stockton)
Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, and Fort Wayne Komets play Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center. The Americans are the top seed remaining in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets or visit the ALL-NEW Allen Americans website www.allenamericans.com.
ALLEN AMERICANS PLAYOFF HOCKEY:
PREGAME SHOW 6:30 PM CST: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST
WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV
LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7
ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
POSTGAME PARTY: Bar Louie in the Village at Allen.
Game 3: Monday, June 21, @ Fort Wayne 6:30 pm CST.
The Series: The Allen Americans won Game 1 on Friday night 5-2 over the Fort Wayne Komets. Corey Mackin led the way for Allen with a pair of goals and an assist. C.J. Motte made the start for Allen stopping 24 of 26 shots to get the win. The Americans went 1 for 6 on the power play. Les Lancaster and Corey Mackin each had six shots on goal.
Power Play: The Americans power play is next to last in the league overall during the postseason at 11.1 %. The Americans have two power play goals in 18 attempts. They are 2 for 14 at home on the man advantage. Fort Wayne's power play ranks last overall in the postseason at 9.5 %.
Goaltending Leaders: Jake Paterson is second overall in the ECHL with a 1.63 Goals Against Average for the playoffs. CJ Motte is third overall with 2.00 GAA.
Points Leader: Corey Mackin is tied for first overall in the ECHL in points this postseason with 7.
Comparing Allen and Fort Wayne
Allen Americans:
Home: 3-0-0
Away: 1-0-0
Overall: 4-0-0
Last 10: 4-0-0
Allen Americans Team Leaders:
Points: Corey Mackin (7)
Goals: Brett Neumann and Spencer Asuchak (3)
Assists: Corey Mackin (5)
+/-: Sam Ruopp and Chad Butcher (+5)
PIM: Zane Franklin and Spencer Asuchak (8)
Fort Wayne:
Home: 2-1-0
Away: 1-2-0
Overall: 3-3-0
Last 10: 3-3-0
Fort Wayne Komets Team Leaders:
Points: Stephen Harper (7)
Goals: AJ Jenks, Anthony Nellis and Justin Vaive (3)
Assists: Stephen Harper (6)
+/-: Justin Vaive (+3)
PIM: Matthew Boudens (26)
Western Conference Finals: Allen vs. Fort Wayne
Allen leads the Best of 5 Series 1-0
Game 1 - Fort Wayne 2 at Allen 5 Final
Game 2 - Saturday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m. CT Allen
Game 3 - Monday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 4 - Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Game 5 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
