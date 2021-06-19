Americans Take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals

Corey Mackin of the Allen Americans (back) tucks in a goal against the Fort Wayne Komets

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans took Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night beating the Fort Wayne Komets by a score of 5-2, in front of a crowd of 2,316 at Allen Event Center.

The Americans jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead with goals from Josh Lammon (2), Scott Conway (2) and Corey Mackin (1). Mackin would add his second of the game before the opening frame ended. Allen outscored Fort Wayne 4-2 after the first period of play and outshot the visitors 18 to 11.

"It was a great start to the series" said Americans forward Scott Conway. "We were well rested and jumped on them early. Those four goals in the first period really set the tone for the game. C.J. (Motte) made the big saves and kept them off the board."

The Americans were 1 for 6 with the man advantage. Fort Wayne was 0 for 4. Les Lancaster and Corey Mackin led the team in shots on net with six each.

CJ Motte outplayed Dylan Ferguson. Motte stopped 24 of 26 Fort Wayne shots, while Ferguson allowed five goals through the first two periods of play.

Game 2 of the ECHL Western Conference Finals is Saturday night at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.

Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. ALN - C. Mackin

2. ALN - C. Motte

3. ALN - S. Conway

