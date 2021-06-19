Americans Blow Third Period Lead, as Komets Even the Series

Fort Wayne Komets celebrate a goal against the Allen Americans

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans blew a 4-1 third period lead on Saturday night as Fort Wayne storms back to even the game late in the third period and wins it in overtime to even the Best of Five Series at 1-1.

The Komets scored two goals less than a minute apart in the final frame to tie the score at 4-4. Fort Wayne completed the job, netting the game winner just 3:07 into overtime as Oliver Cooper scored his second of the game to give the Komets the win.

"Obviously, it wasn't the result we expected going into the third period with a 4-1 lead at home," said Josh Lammon. "It is disappointing, but we can't dwell on the loss. We made some crucial mistakes in the third period that we will address and bounce back on Monday in Fort Wayne. We have played good hockey through the majority of these two games and have some encouraging things to build on. It is now a best of 3 series, and I like our odds heading into Game 3."

The series now shifts to Indiana for Game 3 on Monday night at 6:30 pm CST. The loss tonight ends the Americans 10-game winning streak, dating back to the end of the regular season.

Fort Wayne outshot the Americans 45 to 33 for the game. The Americans went 0 for 7 on the power play, while Fort Wayne went 1 for 6.

