Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays, 7:05 PM Eastern Conference Finals (Game 3)

June 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville, SC - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits play host to the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Greenville answered last night after falling in Game 1 to even the best-of-five series at 1-1.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-2) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (4-3)

June 19, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Eastern Conference Finals, Game #3 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman (25), Alex Normandin (26)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Tarrington Wyonzek (#88)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

GAME 2 RECAP:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits converted early and often to score a 5-2 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.The Rabbits tallied twice within the game's first 10 minutes to salvage an early 2-0 lead. Shawn Cameron opened the scoring at 4:10 after finding a loose puck sitting in the blue paint. An initial shot from Luke Martin was denied by Rays netminder Hunter Shepard, but Cameron approached the rebound first to provide his team an early spark. At 8:47, the Swamp Rabbits doubled their advantage on a power play goal from Garrett Thompson. The Alternate Captain buried his first goal of the postseason after banking the puck off Shepard's back and into the cage from near the goal line. South Carolina answered with two quick strikes to draw even before the first period's conclusion. First, Brett Supinski redirected a Macoy Erkamps shot at 11:01, and Erkamps found the equalizer at 14:23. Next period, Greenville tallied once more on the man-advantage and it stood as the eventual game-winning goal. On a 2-on-2 rush, Greg Meireles wired a shot past Shepard's glove hand at 6:25 for the go-ahead marker. Leading 3-2 in the third period, the Swamp Rabbits connected for two key insurance tallies separated by only 65 seconds. David Broll converted a breakaway chance at 2:59, and Samuel Jardine blasted home his first of the postseason at 4:04.

THOMPSON'S BIG NIGHT:

Last night, Garrett Thompson skated in his 50th career Kelly Cup Playoff game and tied a postseason career-best, three-point night. Following Thompson's first period power play marker, the Alternate Captain recorded helpers on Greg Meireles' eventual game-winner and Samuel Jardine's third period insurance goal. Previously in his ECHL career, Thompson posted three-point nights in the Kelly Cup Playoffs on May 13, 2018 and April 20, 2016. Entering tonight, the Traverse City, Michigan native has compiled 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in his Kelly Cup Playoff career.

SPECIAL TEAMS REBOUND:

The Swamp Rabbits finished last night's game 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. In the postseason, Greenville is 4-for-23 on the man-advantage (17.4%) and 21-for-25 (84.0%) on the kill. South Carolina enters tonight with a 20% conversion rate on the power play at 5-for-25 and 20-for-26 (76.9%) on the penalty kill.

AGAINST THE RAYS IN 2020-21:

Greenville and South Carolina went to battle 15 times in the 72-game regular season. The Swamp Rabbits bested the season-series by posting a 9-3-1-2 record against their in-state rival. Eight of the 15 head-to-head meetings were decided after regulation, and an additional two games were decided by one goal in regulation. Max Zimmer led Greenville in the season-series with five goals including an overtime game-winner, and shared the team lead with Matt Bradley with 10 points. South Carolina was paced by Justin Florek's four goals and Caleb Herbert's 10 points.

AROUND THE KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS:

The Western Conference Finals kicked off last night with Allen scoring a 5-2 victory over Fort Wayne. The Americans posted four goals in the opening stanza including two from Corey Mackin. Game 2 is scheduled for tonight at 8:05 p.m. before the series shifts to Fort Wayne for Game 3, *Game 4 and *Game 5.

Game 1 - Fort Wayne Komets 2 at Allen Americans 5

Game 2 - Saturday, June 19 at 8:05 p.m. Fort Wayne Komets at Allen Americans

Game 3 - Monday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. Allen Americans at Fort Wayne Komets

Game 4 - Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. Allen Americans at Fort Wayne Komets (If Necessary)

Game 5 - Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Allen Americans at Fort Wayne Komets (If Necessary)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.