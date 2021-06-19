ECHL Transactions - June 19
June 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 19, 2021:
Allen:
Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve
Delete C.J. Motte, G placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve
Delete Marco Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve
Delete Blake Hillman, D placed on reserve
