ECHL Transactions - June 19

June 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 19, 2021:

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve

Delete C.J. Motte, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve

Delete Marco Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D activated from reserve

Delete Blake Hillman, D placed on reserve

